Seoul city announces 11 civic representatives for New Year's bell-ringing event

Seoul city announces 11 civic representatives for New Year's bell-ringing eventBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 13:15
The Seoul city government on Thursday announced a list of civic representatives to take part in the bell-ringing ceremony in downtown Seoul at midnight on New Year's Eve.
The 11 civic bell ringers were selected from among some 90 people recommended by the public last month for overcoming adversity or doing good deeds to inspire others, committing to sharing and volunteer work, or heightening a sense of national pride on the global stage.
The representatives will join in ringing the bell 33 times at Bosingak Pavilion in Seoul, marking the coming of the New Year.
The list includes Shin Kyung-soon, a volunteer of rice-sharing for 39 years; Kim Ki-tak, who spread the culture of father's child-rearing; Park Jun-hyun, a firefighter who saved a driver on the brink of falling off a bridge; Lee Seung-ki, who donated blood over 700 times in the past 45 years; and Kim Han-sol, a visually impaired YouTuber, also known as "OneShotHansol."
Others chosen for the annual event were actress Go Doo-shim; Kim Sung-keun, a veteran baseball manager; actor Kim Suk-hoon for spreading messages of environmental protection through YouTube; Kwak Kyung-hee, who volunteers and donates to support single mothers and multi-cultural families; and Seoul city's mascot, "Haechi." (Yonhap)
