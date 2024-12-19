Han, Japan's Ishiba agree to continue trilateral cooperation with US against N. Korea-Russia ties

Most Popular
Han, Japan's Ishiba agree to continue trilateral cooperation with US against N. Korea-Russia tiesBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 11:43
Acting President Han Duck-soo held phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday and agreed to continue trilateral security cooperation with the United States to cope with the deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia, officials said.
Han held the phone conversation with Ishiba after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the National Assembly last Saturday over his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.
The two sides agreed to work together to stably maintain and develop bilateral ties and closely communicate to prepare for the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of normalizing diplomatic ties next year, Han's office said.
"The two sides agreed on the need to continue close cooperation between South Korea and Japan, as well as among South Korea, the United States and Japan, in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat and the deepening collaboration between Russia and North Korea," the office said in a release.
Han also assured Ishiba that all state affairs will be run strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law and vowed to conduct diplomacy and security policies without delay, it said. (Yonhap)
