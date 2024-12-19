Shaman with alleged ties to Yoon attends arrest warrant hearing

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon to appear in court, lawyer decries investigation 'frenzy'
-
2
Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
-
3
Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday
-
4
Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024
-
5
'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment
-
6
Night of chaos: Inside Yoon’s Cabinet in hours before declaration
-
7
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
8
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another scandal?
-
9
Martial law, treason, insurrection: When news suddenly felt like foreign language
-
10
Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
Shaman with alleged ties to Yoon attends arrest warrant hearingBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 11:20
A shaman reportedly close to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife attended his arrest warrant hearing at a court Thursday after being charged with receiving illegal political funds about six years ago.
Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, was detained by prosecutors earlier this week on suspicion of receiving illegal political funds from politicians and candidates who ran for office in the 2018 local elections.
Jeon arrived at the Seoul Southern District Court in the morning wearing a white mask but did not answer reporters' questions about his relationship with Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee.
Jeon is believed to have been involved in Yoon's presidential campaign before his election in March 2022, and has been accused of flaunting his personal ties to the first family. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
Korean won falls to 1,450 per US dollar, lowest in 15 yrs
-
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another political scandal?