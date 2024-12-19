Shaman with alleged ties to Yoon attends arrest warrant hearing

Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman, arrives at the Seoul Southern District Court on Dec. 19, 2024, to attend his arrest warrant hearing. (Yonhap)

A shaman reportedly close to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife attended his arrest warrant hearing at a court Thursday after being charged with receiving illegal political funds about six years ago.

Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, was detained by prosecutors earlier this week on suspicion of receiving illegal political funds from politicians and candidates who ran for office in the 2018 local elections.

Jeon arrived at the Seoul Southern District Court in the morning wearing a white mask but did not answer reporters' questions about his relationship with Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

Jeon is believed to have been involved in Yoon's presidential campaign before his election in March 2022, and has been accused of flaunting his personal ties to the first family. (Yonhap)