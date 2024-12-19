Acting President Han demands parliamentary reconsideration of six contentious bills passed by opposition

Most Popular
Acting President Han demands parliamentary reconsideration of six contentious bills passed by oppositionBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 11:05
Acting President Han Duck-soo on Thursday demanded the National Assembly reconsider six contentious bills passed by the main opposition Democratic Party.
A motion demanding reconsideration of the four agricultural bills and two parliament-related acts passed by the opposition last month was approved during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting presided over by Han earlier in the day.
Han is expected to endorse the motion that would mark his first use of the presidential power since assuming interim leadership after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and suspended from office over a failed martial law bid.
One of the key bills is the Grain Management Act, which mandates the government purchase of surplus rice to stabilize prices during market fluctuations. A similar bill was vetoed by Yoon in March 2023 and subsequently scrapped in a revote.
Other bills include the National Assembly Act, aimed at preventing the automatic submission of the government budget to the plenary session after the legal deadline, and the National Assembly Testimony Appraisal Act, which would require companies to submit requested data to lawmakers.
The government and the ruling People Power Party have opposed the bills, citing concerns about the financial burden of the mandatory rice purchase and potential risks of trade data leaks during parliamentary testimonies.
In contrast, the main opposition Democratic Party urged the interim leader to exercise restraint and maintain the status quo.
Han assumed the role of acting president after Yoon was impeached Saturday over his short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3. (Yonhap)
