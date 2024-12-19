Constitutional Court to hold first plenary meeting since receiving Yoon impeachment case

The Constitutional Court is set to hold the first plenary meeting of its justices Thursday since receiving the National Assembly's impeachment case against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Council of Justices, which is held regularly and attended by all justices to discuss pending cases, is expected to deal with the details of Yoon's upcoming trial following the National Assembly's Saturday vote to impeach him over his short-lived martial law decree on Dec. 3.

The court has sent the necessary papers to Yoon in person and via mail, requiring him to submit a written response within seven days, but their delivery has been delayed due to a lack of cooperation from the presidential security service.

A court spokesperson told reporters Wednesday the justices will decide how to proceed in the absence of confirmation that Yoon has received the papers.

The court has up to 180 days to decide whether to uphold or dismiss Yoon's impeachment, a decision that will unseat or reinstate him, respectively. (Yonhap)