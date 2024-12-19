[Beyond the Screen] Seasoned producers discuss film industry's unprecedented challenges

“The Roundup” (Plus M) “The Roundup” (Plus M)

As the global entertainment landscape undergoes a seismic shift, South Korea’s film industry stands at a critical juncture. For more than two decades, industry professionals have weathered countless changes -- from the growth of imported films to the debates on screen quotas and the rise of piracy. Yet, nothing compares to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Heads of South Korean production companies say the challenges range from dwindling content and investment to the need for innovation and survival strategies. Drawing from multiple perspectives, The Korea Herald explores what the industry needs to survive and thrive in the current climate. Post-pandemic: New kind of challenge Jang Won-seok, the CEO of BA Entertainment, a label under SLL that produced the country’s biggest hit action franchise “The Roundup,” has experienced the transformative moments firsthand. “Unlike in the past, when collective action and solidarity among industry stakeholders were the norm, the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altered how people engage with films,” Jang said. Before the pandemic, visiting a movie theater was part of everyday life. Now, for most people, it has become an extraordinary event. The rise of streaming platforms has dramatically changed consumer behavior, making in-home streaming a more appealing and cost-effective alternative. “Subscription-based services like Netflix have made it easier and cheaper for consumers to access vast libraries of content,” Jang noted. This shift poses a significant challenge for theaters and production companies that once relied on moviegoers for profitability. Crisis of fewer releases and ‘survival mode’ According to Kim Myung-jin, CEO of Shot Cake, the production firm behind Netflix series “D.P.” and general release movie “Killing Romance,” one of the biggest crises facing the industry is the drastic reduction in new releases. “The decrease in new films has resulted in fewer ‘success’ stories,” Kim said. This shift has made it harder for the industry to identify role models or success cases that inspire future production, according to Kim. The prevailing sentiment is a shift from fierce competition to a collaborative spirit focused on mutual survival. She emphasized that while competition used to drive producers and production companies to outdo one another, now there is a collective hope for any project to succeed. “We need to create successful cases to prove that there is still potential in the theatrical release market,” Kim said.

“D.P.” (Netflix) “D.P.” (Netflix)

The lack of proven hits, even among big-budget projects, has driven many investors to minimize risk by abandoning completed films and being more cautious about funding new ones. This has left creators in a cycle of uncertainty, where even projects in production may not find a release date. Kim Jae-joong, CEO of Movie Rock, stressed that a significant concern for the industry is the looming shortage of film projects for 2025 and 2026. This shortage stems from a combination of dwindling investment, increased uncertainty post-pandemic, and a reduction in development efforts. “The lack of investment has severely affected planning and development,” said Kim, who has produced “Midnight Runners,” “Honey Sweet,” “Pilot” and “Hear Me: Our Summer.” “The reduction in script development and the overall drop in theater attendance has created a vicious circle: Fewer projects being made leads to even less funding, and the industry faces an alarming deficit of new releases.” This scarcity could leave theaters without sufficient content, impacting both audience engagement and the bottom line for production companies and distributors alike.

“Pilot” (Lotte Entertainment) “Pilot” (Lotte Entertainment)