Finance minister warns of short-term market volatility following US rate cut

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon to appear in court, lawyer decries investigation 'frenzy'
-
2
Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
-
3
Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday
-
4
Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024
-
5
'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment
-
6
Night of chaos: Inside Yoon’s Cabinet in hours before declaration
-
7
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
8
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another scandal?
-
9
Martial law, treason, insurrection: When news suddenly felt like foreign language
-
10
Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
Finance minister warns of short-term market volatility following US rate cutBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 10:02
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on Thursday forecast heightened volatility in South Korea's financial and foreign exchange markets in the short term following the US Federal Reserve's latest rate cut.
The Federal Open Market Committee concluded its two-day meeting Wednesday by lowering its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.25 to 4.50 percent. It followed a quarter-percentage-point cut last month and a 50-basis-point reduction in September.
"With major global currencies showing significant weakness, we expect increased volatility in our financial and foreign exchange markets in the short term," Choi said.
The minister made the remarks during an emergency meeting with Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong and other top financial officials, which has been held on a regular basis to discuss ways of minimizing the economic impacts of President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.
Choi also cautioned against overreaction, saying that excessive tilts in one direction may lead to sharp counter-movements in the opposite direction.
"If market volatility becomes excessive, we will take swift and bold action to implement additional stabilization measures," he added.
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell, meanwhile, signaled the possibility of two reductions next year, two fewer than what the US Fed penciled three months ago. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
Korean won falls to 1,450 per US dollar, lowest in 15 yrs
-
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another political scandal?