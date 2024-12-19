Household spending projected to fall 1.6% next year: poll

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon to appear in court, lawyer decries investigation 'frenzy'
-
2
Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
-
3
Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday
-
4
Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024
-
5
'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment
-
6
Night of chaos: Inside Yoon’s Cabinet in hours before declaration
-
7
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
8
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another scandal?
-
9
Martial law, treason, insurrection: When news suddenly felt like foreign language
-
10
Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
Household spending projected to fall 1.6% next year: pollBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 09:36
Households in South Korea are expected to reduce their spending by an average of 1.6 percent in 2025 from this year, a poll showed Thursday.
According to the survey on 1,000 adults conducted by Mono Research from Nov. 13-20, 53 percent of respondents said they plan to reduce their spending next year, while 47 percent indicated an increase.
When asked about the rate of change in spending, the average was recorded at minus 1.6 percent. The poll was commissioned by the Federation of Korean Industries.
By income level, those in the bottom 60 percent expected a decline in spending, while those in the top 40 percent anticipated an increase.
"Lower-income households are more sensitive to the impacts of inflation and economic downturns, leading to a tendency where spending decreases more significantly," the federation said.
Reasons cited for reduced spending included high inflation at 44 percent, reduced income at 15.5 percent and tax burdens at 8.5 percent. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
Korean won falls to 1,450 per US dollar, lowest in 15 yrs
-
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another political scandal?