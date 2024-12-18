Gen Z spending habits: What do they prioritize?

"I recently bought several wood models" Ryu Hye-won, 24, female

Ryu Hye-won finds a sense of accomplishment and closure in building wood models. She shared a picture of the model she most recently built, which cost around 30,000 won. (Photo provided by Ryu)

For Ryu, a graduate student, a childhood love for building wood models has grown into a cherished hobby. "The cute, colorful designs of these models draw me the most. But beyond their look, what keeps me coming back is the sense of achievement I feel when I complete a model," she said. Unlike the often unresolved nature of academic work, wood models provide her with a sense of closure and accomplishment. She shared a photo of a model she recently built, which cost approximately 30,000 won. In return for her money, she enjoyed three hours of pure concentration and satisfaction while working on it. "As a graduate student, I don't always get to see the tangible results of my efforts. That demotivates me, making it challenging to maintain complete focus. With wood models, it's different. After just a few hours of concentrated work, I experience that satisfying 'Oh, I did it!' moment." "I primarily spend on self-improvement" Kim Tae-yoon, 22, male Kim, a university student majoring in singing, spends about 400,000 won each month on private vocal lessons and pays for a gym membership. While a significant part of his budget goes towards these self-improvement expenses, he says he is not the only one doing this. "Many people around me also invest a lot of their disposable income in self-improvement and self-care, whether it's for academies, studying or gym memberships. Young people seem to be focused on developing themselves and striving to live better." However, Kim said he feels the pinch of rising living costs these days. "I've been trying to cut down on expenses by eating out less and being more mindful of my spending." "I shop for inexpensive, trendy clothes" Shin Hye-seung, 23, female

A wool hat that Shin Hye-seung recently bought for 17,000 won. (Photo provided by Shin)

Most of Shin's spending goes toward buying clothing, but as a college student, she insists it's not a waste of money. "I often shop for inexpensive, trendy clothes online, with prices ranging from 10,000 won to 50,000 won. I also enjoy picking up accessories like hats,” she said, showing a picture of a wool hat she bought for 17,000 won. She said she plans to wear it to school. "Spending money on clothes feels justified. I go to school every day, meet a lot of people, and want to leave a good impression. Plus, I don't want to keep wearing the same outfits." Her purchases go beyond practicality; they tap into the thrills of shopping itself. "There's definitely a dopamine rush that comes with buying new clothes," Shin admitted. "It's similar to the fleeting excitement of watching short-form videos. Receiving the package in the mail is even more thrilling. Honestly, I think I might be a bit addicted to that feeling." Shin observes that she is not alone in this. "Most people around me are the same; they spend a large portion of their money on clothes and food," she noted. "I feel like a lot of young people share this habit, trying to find small moments of joy in these purchases." "I follow my own tastes" Kim Su-min, 20, female

Kim Su-min says she loves keeping up with the latest fashion trends and experimenting with new styles. (Photo provided by Kim)

When asked to define her spending habits, Kim used the term "chugumi," which refers to an ideal style or aesthetic one strives for. As a fashion student, this concept perfectly encapsulates Kim's approach to fashion. "I spend based on my 'chugumi', which has shifted over time," she said. "While I used to gravitate towards 'hip' styles, I now lean towards a more 90s Japan-inspired look. It's minimal, composed and calm." She shared that she spends around 150,000 won a month on her passion for fashion. "In the past week, I bought a shirt, a bag and a jumper, all reflecting the latest trends," she said. "About a quarter of my monthly budget goes toward clothes because I want to present myself well and leave a positive impression. After all, how you dress is the first thing people notice when meeting you. I want to stand out as someone unique and convey the image of the person I aspire to be." "I think I'm addicted to the dopamine rush" Choi Sun-jae, 21, male

A screenshot from the mobile game Silent Honors Ark Knight, which Choi Sun-jae plays (Photo provided by Choi)

College student Choi revealed that mobile games significantly impact his spending patterns. "I think I'm addicted to the dopamine rush I get from spending on mobile games," he said. "I can't seem to stop, though, because nothing else gives me the same short burst of happiness." The gacha features of mobile games, which are in-game purchases for chance-based rewards, range from 5,000 won to 60,000 won per transaction. However, Choi says he often ends up spending nearly 400,000 won in total a month. "Each purchase is just a few thousand won individually. While it's exciting, the joy it gives me is very short-lived, and I find myself repeatedly pouring money into it." While his spending on mobile games might feel impulsive, Choi takes a more calculated approach to other expenses. "Outside of mobile games, I'm much more deliberate with my spending," he said. "I prioritize functionality and practicality over appearance. For example, when I recently bought a hoodie, I carefully considered everything — the size, how often I'd wear it, whether it matched my pants, and so on." "Overconsumption has become a trend" Lee Ji-won, 22, female Lee, an intern at a company earning a modest 600,000 won a month, tries to think twice before making any unnecessary purchases. This can be frustrating, however, as overconsumption has become a major trend among her peers. "When I look around, many of my friends buy things without hesitation, especially clothes. They often splurge on cheap, low-quality items that cost between 10,000 and 30,000 won, just to keep up with fads." To avoid wasting money, Lee has started writing down everything she buys. "It helps me stay aware of how much I'm spending and whether the purchases are truly necessary." Lee also noted how shopping habits have changed with the rise of e-commerce. "In the past, people would think more carefully before buying because they had to go to a store and physically select items. Now, platforms like Coupang make shopping incredibly convenient. With just a few clicks, items can be delivered right to your doorstep -- by early the next morning, even if you bought it late at night. This convenience often leads to buying out of habit rather than out of genuine need." "I spend most of my allowance at Daiso" Jang Seo-won, 16, female

Key rings with a photo card frame are among the popular items for young K-pop fans, including 16-year-old Jang Seo-won. (Daiso)

A high school student, Jang spends most of her allowance shopping in discount variety store chains like Daiso. "I spend most of my allowance at Daiso," she explained. "While I do buy everyday essentials, I often end up splurging on decorative items for my photo card collection of K-pop idols, like stickers and mini albums." Individually, these items are inexpensive, usually costing around 1,000 to 2,000 won. But they can add up to a few hundred thousand won, she noted, adding that this love for fandom-related purchases is commonly seen among her peers. "My friends are similar — we spend a lot fangirling over idols, actors and animated characters. It feels like people my age invest in a wide variety of things we enjoy, so it's difficult to pinpoint a single thing on which we spend our money." "I'll continue spending on subscription services" Ahn Jun-seok, 28, male

Ahn Jun-seok finds it difficult to cut down on the roughly 50,000 won he spends per month on streaming and subscription services like Netflix. (Netflix)