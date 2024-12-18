KDI School professor ranked world's top 2% of social scientists

Kim Soon-hee, public administration professor at the KDI School of Public Policy and Management (KDI School of Public Policy and Management)

The KDI School of Public Policy and Management said Thursday that its public administration professor, Kim Soon-hee, has been ranked among the world’s top 2 percent of social scientists in the Elsevier-Stanford University list for the second consecutive year.

Affiliated with the Korea Development Institute, the KDI School is a government-run graduate school based in Sejong. Kim joined the School in 2014 after serving as a professor at Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Syracuse University.

The Stanford University and Elsevier "World's Top 2% Scientists" list is a prestigious list of the world's leading researchers.

A research team led by Stanford University professor John Ioannidis evaluated over 100,000 researchers globally across 22 major disciplines and 174 subfields using Elsevier’s Scopus database. Among the 485 scholars recognized in the fields of political science and public administration, Kim stood out for her significant citation impact.

“I am deeply honored by this recognition,” said Kim. “I'd like to dedicate this achievement to my colleagues who have collaborated with me on meaningful research projects and to the graduate students who have inspired my academic work.”

Kim’s expertise includes public management, governance, human resource management and leadership development. She has worked with international organizations such as the OECD and served on the editorial boards of leading journals in public administration.

Dean of KDI School Kim Joon-kyung praised her achievement, stating, “It is a great honor to witness Professor Kim’s world-class research excellence in the social sciences. The KDI School will continue to provide full support for her research endeavors.”