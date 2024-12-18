[Graphic News] Idiom of the year

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Idiom of the yearBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 08:01
The four-character idiom “Doryangbalho”, meaning "the rampant abuse of power and influence," was chosen as the idiom of the year. College professors highlighted their concerns, criticizing the misuse of authority for personal gain instead of serving the public good.
According to a nationwide survey conducted by The Kyosu Sinmun from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2 among 1,086 professors, “Doryangbalho” received 41.4 percent of the votes (450), reflecting both past and current issues. The survey results remain relevant, even though it was conducted before the recent declaration of martial law.
Unlike traditional idioms, “Doryangbalho” combines two older phrases: “Doryang” (reckless action) and “Balho” (abuse of authority). Following closely in the poll were “Juanmuchi” (shamelessness) with 307 votes and “Seokseowiryeo” (a disruptive, pretentious individual) with 201 votes.
