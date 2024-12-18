S. Korea reports new avian influenza case at duck farm

Most Popular
S. Korea reports new avian influenza case at duck farmBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 19:07
South Korea has confirmed its 12th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) for the season at a duck farm in the southwestern region, authorities said Wednesday.
The latest case was detected at a duck farm in the county of Buan in North Jeolla Province, some 190 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the authorities.
The farm is located in a 10-km radius of another duck farm that reported a highly pathogenic AI case last week.
To prevent further spread, officials have taken measures to control access to the farm to carry out investigations and culled the affected ducks. (Yonhap)
