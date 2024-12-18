S. Korea reports new avian influenza case at duck farm

Environment Minister Kim Wan-seop (front) inspects a river estuary in North Jeolla Province to review preventive measures against bird flu on Wednesday in this photo provided by the ministry. (Yonhap)

South Korea has confirmed its 12th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) for the season at a duck farm in the southwestern region, authorities said Wednesday.

The latest case was detected at a duck farm in the county of Buan in North Jeolla Province, some 190 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the authorities.

The farm is located in a 10-km radius of another duck farm that reported a highly pathogenic AI case last week.

To prevent further spread, officials have taken measures to control access to the farm to carry out investigations and culled the affected ducks. (Yonhap)