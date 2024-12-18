Acting President Han to hold extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday

Acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Joint Press Corps via Yonhap)

Acting President Han Duck-soo will convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday, which is expected to decide whether to veto contentious bills.

The meeting is set to review the six bills passed by the main opposition Democratic Party last month -- four agricultural bills, the National Assembly Act and the National Assembly Testimony Appraisal Act.

If Han does not demand that the National Assembly reconsider the bills by Saturday, they will be enacted into law.

One of the key bills under review is the Grain Management Act, which would require the government to purchase surplus rice to stabilize prices during market fluctuations.

A similar bill was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in March 2023 and was scrapped in a revote.

The National Assembly Act seeks to prevent the automatic submission of the following year's government budget to the plenary session after the legal deadline, while the testimony appraisal act would make it mandatory for companies to submit data requested by lawmakers.

The ruling People Power Party has opposed the bills, expressing concerns about the financial burden of the mandatory rice purchase and potential risks of trade data leaks during parliamentary testimonies. (Yonhap)