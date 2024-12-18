Acting President Han to hold extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon to appear in court, lawyer decries investigation 'frenzy'
-
2
Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
-
3
Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday
-
4
Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024
-
5
'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment
-
6
Yoon Suk Yeol requested to give statements on impeachment trial; summoned again by prosecution
-
7
Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
-
8
Parental leave benefits to increase in January
-
9
Ikea walks back plan to build Asia's largest logistics hub in Korea
-
10
Yoon impeachment trial’s presiding justice under spotlight
Acting President Han to hold extraordinary Cabinet meeting on ThursdayBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 19:03
Acting President Han Duck-soo will convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday, which is expected to decide whether to veto contentious bills.
The meeting is set to review the six bills passed by the main opposition Democratic Party last month -- four agricultural bills, the National Assembly Act and the National Assembly Testimony Appraisal Act.
If Han does not demand that the National Assembly reconsider the bills by Saturday, they will be enacted into law.
One of the key bills under review is the Grain Management Act, which would require the government to purchase surplus rice to stabilize prices during market fluctuations.
A similar bill was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in March 2023 and was scrapped in a revote.
The National Assembly Act seeks to prevent the automatic submission of the following year's government budget to the plenary session after the legal deadline, while the testimony appraisal act would make it mandatory for companies to submit data requested by lawmakers.
The ruling People Power Party has opposed the bills, expressing concerns about the financial burden of the mandatory rice purchase and potential risks of trade data leaks during parliamentary testimonies. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
When news suddenly felt like foreign language
-
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another political scandal?