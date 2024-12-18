11 areas designated as special disaster zones after last month's snowfall

Most Popular
11 areas designated as special disaster zones after last month's snowfallBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 18:58
The government on Wednesday designated 11 areas across the country that suffered serious damage from last month's snowfall as special disaster zones eligible for state support.
Acting President Han Duck-soo made the designation on seven cities and counties, including Pyeongtaek and Yongin in Gyeonggi Province, as well as four towns and villages, such as Anheung in Gangwon Province, according to the interior ministry.
On Nov. 26-28, up to more than 40 centimeters of snow fell in the areas, leading to significant damage, especially at agriculture facilities.
The ministry said the scale of damage from last month's snowfall is more than 10 times greater than those in the past.
Areas designated as special disaster zones can receive state support funds for restoration efforts. People affected by the disaster can also receive further support, such as tax payment deferrals. (Yonhap)
