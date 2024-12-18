Secret service rejects search request for presidential office servers

A joint investigation unit official leaves the Presidential Office in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday, after attempting carry out a second search and seizure attempt of the Presidential office computer servers. (Yonhap)

The Presidential Security Service refused to comply with a search and seizure warrant regarding access to the presidential office's computer servers, according to a joint investigation unit probing the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, Wednesday.

According to the interagency investigation unit, the Presidential Security Service submitted an official statement to the investigators at 4:50 p.m., citing “military secrets” and “official confidentiality” as reasons for its refusal.

The investigation unit was trying to gain access to the computer servers to obtain phone records, including a phone used by the Korean National Police Agency’s Commissioner Cho Ji-ho, who was arrested Saturday.

Regarding the search attempted by the joint investigation unit on Dec. 11 -- where the presidential office had told investigators on site that they would submit supporting documents without a search -- police officials told the press that such supporting documents were not submitted by the presidential office.

“As there is still some time before the warrant execution period expires, the joint investigation unit is deliberating on what kind of additional measures that can be taken to secure the requested materials,” said a Korean National Police Agency official.

The joint investigation unit has consistently attempted to conduct a search and seizure of the Presidential Security Service on two occasions, with the first on Dec. 11, followed by a second on Tuesday. Both attempts ended without entry, though the presidential office voluntarily submitted “very limited” data to investigators on Dec. 11.