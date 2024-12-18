[Photo News] Wall paintings restored

Replicas of two wall paintings high up on opposite sides of Gyotaejeon, the Queen’s residence, at Gyeongbokgung, will be shown to the public at the main Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace in Seoul through Dec. 30, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the hall’s restoration next year. According to the Korea Heritage Service, Italian fashion house Gucci funded the entire 270 million won ($190,000) project, which involved recreating the paintings. The images of a monkey family and a pair of tropical birds were created to wish the royal couple a happy and fulfilling marriage. The original paintings are held at the National Museum of Korea.