Kim Sung-hwan's first solo exhibition at SeMA navigates cultural, historical contexts of people in Hawaii

Artist Kim Sung-hwan is a research-oriented artist based in Hawaii who digs into history, migration and boundaries. His first solo exhibition at a public museum in Korea, the Seoul Museum of Art, offers an opportunity to consider a specific site through layers of time.

The exhibition "Ua a‘o ‘ia ‘o ia e ia" at the Seoul Museum of Art unfolds across three rooms, starting with migration narratives that unpack modern and colonial histories.

Figures of different sizes stand in the first gallery, each looking in a different direction. The five-part installation “Figure Complex” is a reconstituted landscape of Hawaii composed of minor historical figures from the 20th century to the present who have called Hawaii home, such as Korean independence activist Helen Ahn (1884-1969), who followed her husband Dosan Ahn Chang-ho (1878-1938) to Hawaii in the early 1900s and remained in the US after his death.

The exhibition is not limited to what the artist has created: Kim has brought historical documents and works by other artists to complement the show.