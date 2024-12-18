[Herald Gallery] Wow

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon to appear in court, lawyer decries investigation 'frenzy'
-
2
Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
-
3
Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday
-
4
Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024
-
5
'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment
-
6
Yoon Suk Yeol requested to give statements on impeachment trial; summoned again by prosecution
-
7
Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
-
8
Parental leave benefits to increase in January
-
9
Ikea walks back plan to build Asia's largest logistics hub in Korea
-
10
Yoon impeachment trial’s presiding justice under spotlight
[Herald Gallery] WowBy Lee Hyun-joo
Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 17:00
An invitational exhibition by Bae WooMi is currently being held at Gallery BODA in Insa-dong. The artist, known for a "kidult" sensibility, evokes empathy through a character named Gloria. Meaning "smile on Earth," Gloria embodies the intersection of analog and digital aesthetics. The character is brought to life using pop-inspired colors, segmented shapes, and elements from traditional Korean playing cards (hwatu). The journey of rediscovering one's pure self alongside Gloria, who dreams of providing rest for modern individuals, can be experienced until Dec. 31.
Provided by HERALD AUCTION
More from Headlines
-
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
When news suddenly felt like foreign language
-
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another political scandal?