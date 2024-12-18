Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon to appear in court, lawyer decries investigation 'frenzy'

    Yoon to appear in court, lawyer decries investigation 'frenzy'
  2. 2

    Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial

    Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
  3. 3

    Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday

    Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday
  4. 4

    Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024

    Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024
  5. 5

    'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment

    'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment
  1. 6

    Yoon Suk Yeol requested to give statements on impeachment trial; summoned again by prosecution

    Yoon Suk Yeol requested to give statements on impeachment trial; summoned again by prosecution
  2. 7

    Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating

    Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
  3. 8

    Parental leave benefits to increase in January

    Parental leave benefits to increase in January
  4. 9

    Ikea walks back plan to build Asia's largest logistics hub in Korea

    Ikea walks back plan to build Asia's largest logistics hub in Korea
  5. 10

    Yoon impeachment trial’s presiding justice under spotlight

    Yoon impeachment trial’s presiding justice under spotlight
소아쌤

[Herald Gallery] Wow

By Lee Hyun-joo

Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 17:00

    • Link copied

Wow by Bae WooMi (Mixed media, 72.7×60.6cm, 2024) Wow by Bae WooMi (Mixed media, 72.7×60.6cm, 2024)

An invitational exhibition by Bae WooMi is currently being held at Gallery BODA in Insa-dong. The artist, known for a "kidult" sensibility, evokes empathy through a character named Gloria. Meaning "smile on Earth," Gloria embodies the intersection of analog and digital aesthetics. The character is brought to life using pop-inspired colors, segmented shapes, and elements from traditional Korean playing cards (hwatu). The journey of rediscovering one's pure self alongside Gloria, who dreams of providing rest for modern individuals, can be experienced until Dec. 31.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION

More from Headlines