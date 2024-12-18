[Herald Gallery] Wow

An invitational exhibition by Bae WooMi is currently being held at Gallery BODA in Insa-dong. The artist, known for a "kidult" sensibility, evokes empathy through a character named Gloria. Meaning "smile on Earth," Gloria embodies the intersection of analog and digital aesthetics. The character is brought to life using pop-inspired colors, segmented shapes, and elements from traditional Korean playing cards (hwatu). The journey of rediscovering one's pure self alongside Gloria, who dreams of providing rest for modern individuals, can be experienced until Dec. 31.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION