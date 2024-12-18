[Herald Interview] For filmmaking duo, each serendipitous meeting sparks a story

In a dimly lit meeting room at the French Embassy in Seoul, filmmakers Cagla Zencirci and Guillaume Giovanetti recall a defining moment at Busan's UN Memorial Cemetery. There, they bumped into a Turkish woman examining tombstones for traces of her grandfather, a soldier who fought in the Korean War. The chance meeting in 2018 would grow into "Ghost and Found," their latest multimedia project, which came out of the 2 1/2-month Villa Busan residency that ended just last week.

The initiative, established in October, involves a unique cultural venture: Villa Busan, set up by the French Embassy in Korea and the French city of Cannes at Busan's Hongti Art Center in cooperation with the city of Busan, is Korea's only foreign government-backed artist residency. Tucked away on a seaside cape in the southern port city's industrial Saha-gu, Hongti Art Center has drawn a steady stream of international artists since opening in 2013.

"Those coincidences bring on very spiritual things," says Zencirci. Her voice, though barely above a whisper, carries an unmistakable intensity. The duo's creative journey kicked off with just such a coincidence – Zencirci was an economist and Giovanetti an engineer, both working at the French Embassy in Turkey 20 years ago. Neither had formal training in filmmaking.

"I couldn't imagine a lifetime of being unhappy," Zencirci quips. "We gave ourselves three years to try -- we could always go back to being unhappy in offices."

Today, Zencirci and Giovanetti are established figures in the international circuit. Their works have turned up at major film festivals, drawing praise for weaving folklore with contemporary questions.

The duo's 2018 feature film "Sibel," which follows a mute woman who whistles to communicate in a secluded mountain community along Turkey's Black Sea coast, put them firmly on the map of global arthouse cinema. The film also marked the duo's official debut with Korean audiences, making its way to the 2018 Busan International Film Festival.

"We always seek out fables in our work," Giovanetti says, his reserved demeanor hinting at a certain thoughtfulness. "When we spend time in local communities, we ask for their myths and legends. They become parallel narratives to our contemporary lives."

Running through their filmography is a clear thread: how real-life communities hold onto their spiritual heritage as they grapple with change, the staying power of folklore in modern life, and how unspoken bonds win out over linguistic barriers. In Turkey, where "Sibel" is set, the filmmakers cast the act of whistling in a dual light: an ancient tradition and a woman's defiant voice against silence.

In Pakistan, home to their 2012 feature film "Noor," they recruited actors right off the streets -- many illiterate or sharing no common language with the filmmakers – and built scripts around their stories, showing again how real connection cuts through language barriers.

This focus on the spiritual and the transcendent would play out differently in Korea, where they branched out into their first multimedia installation.