Hyundai Motor keeping tabs on Honda-Nissan merger

Nissan Motor CEO Makoto Uchida (left) and Honda Motor CEO Toshihiro Mibe pose for a photo during a press conference in March this year. (Honda, Nissan)

The reported merger plan between Japanese auto brands -- Honda and Nissan -- is set to increase competition for Hyundai Motor Group amid an unpredictable outlook brought on by geopolitical uncertainties.

According to news reports Wednesday, Honda and Nissan began discussing a plan to establish a joint holding company as they look to better grapple with the fast-changing electric vehicle industry and bolster their competitiveness against EV leaders such as America’s Tesla and China’s BYD.

Neither Honda nor Nissan confirmed the reports, saying that they will inform their stakeholders at an appropriate time if there are any updates.

The latest merger talks followed up the two automakers’ memorandum of understanding in March this year that they would begin a feasibility study of a strategic partnership in vehicle electrification and intelligence. In August, Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is a majority stakeholder with a 24 percent share, joined the alliance to create more synergies and new business opportunities.

As of Wednesday’s market capitalization, the combined auto giant formed by Honda and Nissan would be worth $52 billion and oust Hyundai Motor from the No. 3 spot, behind Toyota and Volkswagen.

As Honda and Nissan sold about 4.2 million and 3.4 million vehicles worldwide, respectively, in 2023, Hyundai Motor’s 7.3 million sales volume would also be overtaken.

The merged entity would increase competition for the Korean auto conglomerate’s three brands -- Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis -- especially in the United States, which Hyundai Motor has emphasized in its aims to expand its global market share.

According to automotive sales data analysis Goodcarbadcar, Hyundai Motor Group sold 425,814 units in the US in the third quarter of this year while Honda and Nissan sold 366,214 and 206,057 units, respectively, during the same period.