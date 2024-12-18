Hyundai Motor sales chief urges record year-end production

A copy of a special address by Lee Dong-suk, head of domestic sales and chief strategic officer at Hyundai Motor Group, is displayed on a bulletin board at the company’s car manufacturing plant in Ulsan. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Lee Dong-suk, head of domestic sales and chief strategic officer at Hyundai Motor Group, has called on employees to push for record-breaking year-end production despite business disruptions, the company said Wednesday.

“The most pressing issue is that (both international and domestic uncertainties) are raising concerns among global investors and customers. These factors are likely to impact us directly, leading to fears of hurting (the company’s) sales volume and a diminishing corporate value,” stated Lee in a special address, which was posted on a bulletin board at Hyundai Motor Company’s car manufacturing plant in Ulsan.

Recognizing the second Donald Trump administration’s protectionist policies as one of the major risk factors, Lee explained that the proposed 10-20 percent tariff imposition on foreign goods adds to further woes on Hyundai’s all-important US operations.

Though Hyundai Motor Company and its smaller sibling Kia are inches away from setting a record of 1.7 million vehicle sales in the US in 2024, industry insiders say that the impact of the tariff increases will become apparent next year following Trump’s inauguration. Kia is expected to take the biggest hit, as its key manufacturing bases for its bestselling car models in the region are located in Korea and Mexico, while Hyundai Motor is slated to boost US production in the newly built facility in Georgia.

Lee also pointed out that the recent political turmoil at home, including President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and the following leadership void, has deepened concerns over a decline in consumer demand and an economic slowdown, which in turn increases market uncertainties.

Despite these potential business disruptions, Lee said, “The supply chain risks from our parts suppliers, which have interfered with the company’s domestic production in the latter half of this year, are beginning to stabilize. It is time to show Hyundai’s true potential through groundbreaking year-end production.” Hyundai Motor has set a sales target of 4.24 million units this year, 78,000 units fewer than last year, while Kia has reduced its target by 53,000 units to 530,000 units.

With Yoon’s impeachment, the carmaker has also been spared from its labor union’s additional strikes as part of the larger Korean Confederation of Trade Unions’ campaign, which had demanded the president step down amidst the martial law crisis. While Hyundai Motor did not participate in the movement, Kia launched a partial strike last week. The projected losses were approximately 2,000 vehicles for one day.

In addition, Lee encouraged management and staff to remain dedicated to their roles and explore ways for survival and growth. “We must continue to excel in our tasks with the utmost effort. During challenging times, it is crucial to return to basics. We can navigate our path by delivering the forthcoming models like the LX3 on schedule with the perfect quality, honoring our commitments to customers.”

LX3 is a codename for Hyundai Motor’s The All New Palisade, the upgraded version of its flagship three-row sport utility vehicle since its launch in 2018, set to debut early next year.

“In the past, we have (committed to our tasks ahead,) discovering new opportunities in crises, whether facing political or economic challenges,” added Lee. “This is the key to Hyundai's survival and growth and the collective DNA engraved on us to overcome crises. I urge all employees to diligently perform their duties to (tackle the current crisis) and leap towards a brighter future.”