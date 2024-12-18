Samsung to present AI-driven appliances at CES 2025

Samsung Electronics announced Wednesday that it will unveil a new lineup of home appliances powered by artificial intelligence at CES, the world’s largest tech trade show taking place in Las Vegas from Jan. 7-10, 2025.

The lineup includes AI-driven refrigerators, washing machines and dryers designed to streamline household tasks and enhance connectivity.

Central to these devices is Samsung’s “AI Home” solution, which allows users to remotely monitor and control all compatible appliances through Samsung’s SmartThings platform via touch screens embedded in the products.

“Samsung’s screen-equipped appliances offer seamless device connectivity through AI Home technology, providing a competitive edge in the market,” said Moon Jong-seung, vice president of Samsung’s digital appliances division. “We aim to unveil various AI appliances and services to help consumers reduce household burdens while enhancing a wide range of device connections.”

Leading the lineup are Bespoke refrigerators equipped with 9-inch touch screens, alongside Bespoke washing machines and dryers featuring 7-inch touch screens.

The touch screens provide access to the “Map View” function, allowing users to oversee and control all connected devices in their homes. Future updates will enable advanced remote controls, such as mode adjustments and temperature settings.

The devices are also compatible with Samsung’s AI assistant Bixby, so users can issue voice commands to answer calls, search for information, manage content and access product guides. Internet connectivity further enhances these devices, enabling weather updates, streaming Spotify music and viewing YouTube directly from the appliances.

In particular, the AI refrigerator will double as a hub for SmartThings devices, enabling users to control other smart home devices such as door locks, curtains, blinds and lighting.

The company said the fridge is preloaded with the Samsung TV Plus app, offering a variety of video content, and includes a “Voice ID” feature that recognizes individual family members’ voices for personalized interactions.

AI is expected to be a major theme at CES this year, with participating firms rolling out their newest AI-driven products and technology. On the eve of the event, Samsung will host a press conference where CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee will present the company’s vision for AI technologies under the theme “AI for All.”