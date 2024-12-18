Constitutional Court orders Yoon to submit Cabinet meeting minutes

The Constitutional Court of Korea said Wednesday that it requested President Yoon Suk Yeol submit the minutes of the Cabinet meeting held just prior to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, and other evidence, by Dec. 24.

The court, which is tasked with upholding or overturning Yoon's impeachment, told the press that it sent an email to Yoon on Tuesday regarding the order and asked him to submit a copy of the martial law decree, a list of evidence and a plan to prove the case against his impeachment.

Lee Jin, director general for the Constitutional Court’s Public Information Office, told the press that the court also sent a copy of the order via post.

Lee added that another order for Yoon to submit a statement on the impeachment bill and other trial-related documents, sent Monday, still has not been received by Yoon. The court had asked him to reply within seven days.

“We sent two copies to Yoon -- one to the presidential office and one to his residence -- but both failed to be delivered because the presidential secret service refused to deliver them. The one sent to his house failed to be delivered due to the absence of a recipient, according to the post office,” Lee said during a press briefing held at the Constitutional Court in Seoul on Wednesday.

“The post office said it will try to deliver again today,” Lee said, adding that there has not been a recent case in which the court’s order has not been delivered.

While it is hard to say why Yoon might be intentionally refusing to receive the orders, the court said the justices will discuss whether Yoon’s apparent refusal will impact the trial proceedings.

The six justices covering Yoon’s impeachment case are set to hold their first meeting on Thursday, where they will discuss measures to take if the court orders are not delivered. A task force comprising 10 constitutional researchers will assist the justices in the legal proceedings.

Regarding a live broadcast of Yoon’s trial, the court reiterated its position that the trial will not be televised in the interest of maintaining order.

“We didn’t televise the previous impeachment trials of former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye,” Lee said, adding that a recorded video of a trial will be uploaded on the court website and via the press.

But Yoon’s trial will be made public, the court said, according to its principles.

“All dates set for the (court's) preparatory hearings, arguments and sentencing are open to the public. So we will apply the same to Yoon’s trial. Public attendance and press coverage are permitted,” she added.