Woori Bank’s Indonesian unit provides $200m funding for Posco

Woori Bank’s Indonesian unit provides $200m funding for PoscoBy Park Min-ha
Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 14:13
Korean lender Woori Bank announced Wednesday that its Indonesian subsidiary has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide financial support for PT Krakatau Posco, the Indonesian joint venture of Korea’s steel giant Posco.
With plans to offer $200 million in funding, Bank Woori Saudara will support PT Krakatau Posco in areas such as operating funds, supply chain financing, exchange rate hedging and employee loans. Posco is expected to enhance its cost efficiency and maintain financial stability amid increased competition from Chinese imports, the company said.
Recognizing the financial needs of Posco's local subsidiaries and partners, Bank Woori Saudara proposed customized financial support, including faster capital turnover in trade transactions.
“We plan to extend our support to Posco’s affiliates and partners,” said Kim Eung-chul, CEO of Bank Woori Saudara. “Beyond short-term financial assistance, we will continue to foster long-term mutual growth with Posco.”
