South Korea’s curling dream slides off course

South Korea’s curling stadium in Gyeonggi Province, hailed as the largest in Asia, has been ruled unfit to host the 2025 World Women’s Curling Championship due to a seating capacity.

The World Curling Federation has determined that the facility in Uijeongbu does not meet the requirements to host the international sports event, as it offers only 120 spectator seats. While the stadium impresses with its technical features, it falls far short of the 900 seats required for a world championship, according to the federation.

Opened in March 2018, the 3,000-square-meter stadium boasts six international-standard curling rinks, cutting-edge lighting, and a high-tech stone-tracking system.

The venue was meant to put South Korea on the map in the curling world and draw major international competitions. But a crucial oversight has thrown a wrench in those plans.

A city official admitted the shortfall, saying, “The focus of the arena’s design was not on elite curling but on creating a space for everyone to enjoy the sport. So, while our rinks meet international standards, we missed the mark on seating capacity.”

Meanwhile, the 2025 World Championship, a key qualifier for the 2026 Winter Olympics, will now be held at a nearby indoor ice rink with 986 spectator seats.