'Text hip': From book covers to book tails, accessories make reading cool

Book stands and other reading accessories that hold your book in a comfortable viewing position have long been favorites for many readers.

Now, trendy accessories, from the practical to the cozy and cute, are making waves among bibliophiles by making the hobby not only more enjoyable, but also aesthetically pleasing.

Among the most popular "dokseotem," a portmanteau of the Korean word for reading and the English word "item," are book covers. Available in a variety of styles ranging from leather and linen to funky and fuzzy, they not only make books look cool but also protect them from wear and tear when carried.

Book covers also offer privacy by concealing the title and cover design, allowing readers to turn the pages in public without fear of judgment.