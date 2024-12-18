'Text hip': From book covers to book tails, accessories make reading cool

Most Popular
'Text hip': From book covers to book tails, accessories make reading coolBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 13:20
Book stands and other reading accessories that hold your book in a comfortable viewing position have long been favorites for many readers.
Now, trendy accessories, from the practical to the cozy and cute, are making waves among bibliophiles by making the hobby not only more enjoyable, but also aesthetically pleasing.
Among the most popular "dokseotem," a portmanteau of the Korean word for reading and the English word "item," are book covers. Available in a variety of styles ranging from leather and linen to funky and fuzzy, they not only make books look cool but also protect them from wear and tear when carried.
Book covers also offer privacy by concealing the title and cover design, allowing readers to turn the pages in public without fear of judgment.
The overall trend is also called "text hip," referring to the idea that reading is cool and fashionable.
Another way to add a personal touch is a unique bookmark, which can provide that extra bit of motivation to pick up a book and read it. In addition to their visual flair, bookmarks help readers keep track of where they left off with no need to dog-ear a pristine page.
A thumb-ring page holder -- which extends to the sides of the thumb to hold open the pages -- reduces strain on the hand and forearm. Lately in vogue, the page holder is not only ergonomic, especially when reading for long periods or holding a heavy book, it's great for those who like reading on the go.
Handmade "book tails" -- long bookmarks that hang over book spines -- also add joy to reading as they dangle stylishly from the pages. For those who read on electronic gadgets, a table holder for tablets and e-readers is another popular companion. These stands eliminate the need to prop up your device -- even when snuggled under a blanket.
