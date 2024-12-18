Leaders of ruling, opposition parties to meet Wednesday afternoon

The leaders of Korea's two main parties are expected to discuss matters related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, the opposition's involvement in the state affairs and the appointment of key government and judiciary figures during their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Filling the three vacant seats on the Constitutional Court and allowing the main opposition to participate in state affairs are expected to be in the agenda for the meeting.

Kwon Seong-dong, the acting chairman and floor leader of ruling People Power Party is also expected to ask Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung for cooperation on replacement of the defense minister, who recently resigned, and potential replacement for the National Police Agency chief, who has been suspended of duties.

The two parties have been at loggerheads over the appointment of the new Constitutional Court justices. Kwon said yesterday that acting President Han Duck-soo should not go ahead with the appointments, but the opposition has said that it is within Han's rights to approve the appointment of the three parliamentary-nominated judges.

Naming the three new justices is closely linked to the imminent impeachment trial of Yoon, since it is widely seen as risky to attempt to reach a decision with the current six justices. Yoon faces an impeachment trial for insurrection concerning his orders regarding the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.

An impeachment ruling must also be backed by at approval of at least six justices on the bench. Deliberation of the impeachment case case is possible with just six, the Constitutional Court reaffirmed recently, as the legal mandate for seven justices has been temporarily suspended since November.

The two parties are also clashing over the joint consultative governing body suggested by Yoon, which would comprise members of both the ruling and the main opposition parties. Kwon, however, shot down the request by saying Lee should not "act as though he had already become president."

The ruling party recently called for a swift replacement for the defense minister. Former Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned in the aftermath of the martial law declaration and is being investigated for his role in the military actions during the incident.

National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho is also subject to criminal investigation for his involvement in the martial law, and is expected to be replaced soon.

The ruling party has also been digging its heels in over the main opposition's recent unilateral passing of bills including one on the grain law, with acting President Han mulling whether to exercise a presidential veto on the matter. The Democratic Party has warned it could push for impeachment of the acting president if he pushes ahead with the veto.

The main opposition party, however, urged not to read too much into the meeting between the two leaders, stressing that it is merely part of Kwon’s ice-breaking event with each party leaders as the new floor leader of the party.