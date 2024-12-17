[Graphic News] Gap between main opposition, ruling parties reaches record high

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Gap between main opposition, ruling parties reaches record highBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec. 18, 2024 - 08:01
The results of a public opinion poll show that the gap in support between the Democratic Party of Korea and the People Power Party has reached its highest level since the inauguration of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in May 2022.
According to a survey conducted by Realmeter over two days on Dec. 12-13 with 1,001 voters aged 18 and older nationwide, support ratings were as follows: Democratic Party of Korea at 52.4 percent, People Power Party at 25.7 percent, Rebuilding Korea Party at 8 percent, Reform Party at 2.8 percent, Progressive Party at 1.1 percent, other parties at 1.4 percent and unaffiliated at 8.6 percent.
The Democratic Party has seen its support rate rise for three consecutive weeks in the same survey, increasing by 4.8 percentage points from the previous week. This marks the highest level observed under the current administration in about 14 months. In contrast, the People Power Party recorded its lowest support rating again, sinking below its previous record low.
