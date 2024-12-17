Foreign ministry holds 1st task force meeting on US policy under incoming Trump administration

Most Popular
Foreign ministry holds 1st task force meeting on US policy under incoming Trump administrationBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 17, 2024 - 21:19
The foreign ministry said Tuesday it held its first task force meeting on reviewing its US policy ahead of the launch of the second Donald Trump administration.
The meeting, presided over by First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-hyun, came as South Korea is crafting its foreign policy approach to address alliance and security issues with the incoming Trump administration as his second term begins next month.
Such efforts have become more important as South Korea is reeling from the fallout of the botched martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was suspended from duties after he was impeached by the parliament Saturday.
At the meeting, Kim stressed the need to ensure that the South Korea-US alliance remains firm and will continue to strengthen despite the domestic challenges and uncertainties, the ministry said in a release.
Kim called for efforts to maintain domestic and international support for the alliance, and strategically pursuing outreach to the US Congress, the academia and other stakeholders, it said.
In this vein, the task force plans to operate a subcommittee to address political and economic issues to review policy responses in depth, the ministry added.
