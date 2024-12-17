Prosecution sends 2nd summons to Yoon

The prosecution announced Monday that it has summoned Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning for a second attempt, regarding his brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

The special investigation unit to probe Yoon’s martial law declaration, led by Park Se-hyun -- chief prosecutor of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office -- said it sent a second summons to Yoon, ordering him to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office for questioning by Saturday.

Yoon, who was named as a suspect related to the martial law turmoil by prosecutors on Dec. 8, is accused of insurrection, abuse of authority to declare martial law for unconstitutional motives and of ordering military commanders to dispatch troops to the National Assembly.

The prosecution previously attempted to call in Yoon on the martial law probe on Dec. 11, ordering him to appear at the prosecution office on Sunday. But Yoon did not comply with the summons, citing that he had yet to appoint lawyers, according to local reports quoting authorities.

Kim Hong-il, former chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, was reportedly appointed as Yoon's lawyer and took on the case Monday afternoon.

Kim was Yoon’s senior prosecutor when they worked together in the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in 2010.

Asked whether Yoon would comply with the second summons, Kim told reporters that he had nothing to say about the schedule, according to news report.

If Yoon defies the second summons, authorities are reportedly considering the option of arresting him.

Under criminal law, the prosecution can seek a court-issued arrest warrant if there are acceptable reasons to believe a suspect has committed a crime and has defied summons without a valid reason.

The prosecution previously arrested former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former military counterintelligence chief Yeo In-hyung on Dec. 8 and Saturday, respectively, on suspicion of insurrection.

Separately, a joint investigation team of the Korean National Police Agency’s National Office of Investigation, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the Criminal Investigation Command of the Defense Ministry also requested Yoon to appear for questioning by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Yoon confirmed that he will “not evade legal or political responsibility for the declaration of martial law” in a televised address Saturday, hours before the parliamentary vote on his impeachment.