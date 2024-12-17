Ministry unveils workplace safety pictograms for foreign workers

Most Popular
-
1
Military suffers unprecedented leadership void
-
2
Han Dong-hoon steps down as ruling party leader
-
3
[Reporter's Notebook] Rethinking leadership after Yoon Suk Yeol
-
4
Constitutional Court to hold Yoon’s first preparatory hearing on Dec. 27
-
5
Yoon Suk Yeol requested to give statements on impeachment trial; summoned again by prosecution
-
6
S. Korean teen sensation Yang Min-hyeok 'excited' to join captain Sonny at Tottenham
-
7
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose hits Billboard 200 at record No. 3
-
8
Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
-
9
President impeached. What happens to all the perks?
-
10
Momentum for education, medical reforms slows upon Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment
Ministry unveils workplace safety pictograms for foreign workersBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : Dec. 17, 2024 - 15:09
The Ministry of Employment and Labor, in collaboration with the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, announced Tuesday the rollout of 20 safety signs, or pictograms, designed to help foreign national workers easily identify workplace hazards and precautions, regardless of proficiency in the Korean language.
These pictograms will be distributed to workplaces employing foreign workers particularly in manufacturing industries. Those pictograms were created based on feedback collected from manufacturing workers, including foreign employees, through on-site surveys, the Labor Ministry said.
This initiative gained momentum after a devastating fire in June at Aricell, a battery manufacturing plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, raised alarms about the vulnerabilities of foreign national workers. The fire, which claimed 23 lives -- including 18 foreign workers -- sparked calls for improved safety measures tailored to non-Koreans, who often face language barriers in understanding workplace risks.
The Labor Ministry said it plans to develop and distribute an additional 80 safety pictograms next year.
In addition, the Labor Ministry said that it plans to amend the law to expand mandatory occupational safety education, also known as occupational health and safety education, which is currently mandatory only for foreign workers entering the country under the Employment Permit System (E-9 and H-2 visas) and provided exclusively to them, to include those on other visa types, such as overseas Koreans (F-4) and marriage migrants (F-6).
More from Headlines
-
Parties clash over PM's authority to approve justices for Yoon trial
-
Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
-
Parental leave benefits to increase in January