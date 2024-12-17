Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday

Mist and hoarfrost form above the Soyang River in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province on Tuesday, with morning lows reaching as low as minus 9 degrees Celsius nationwide that day. (Yonhap)

The prolonged cold temperatures are set to intensify nationwide starting Wednesday, with temperatures feeling as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius set to continue until the end of December.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning lows on Wednesday will range between minus 12 C and 1 C nationwide, with temperatures in some parts of the Greater Seoul area feeling as low as minus 14 C. Daytime temperatures will hover between minus 1 C and 7 C -- but such temperatures are expected to feel lower due to strong winds.

When asked about the cause of the cold snap, the KMA cited the continental high pressure system that expanded over the Korean Peninsula from northern China on Tuesday afternoon, along with cold northerly winds.

The KMA added that southern parts of South Korea could see 1 to 2 centimeters of snow per hour from Wednesday, adding that a heavy snow watch could be issued in some areas.

As of 4 p.m., Tuesday, the KMA predicted that western and southern parts of North Jeolla Province may see 3 to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday while mountainous parts of Jeju Island may see 5 to 15 cm of snow. The state weather agency added that eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, as well as its mountainous regions, may also see 3 to 10 cm of snow.

“Although temperatures this winter have been relatively higher than average, the unusually warm temperatures which lasted into November is making the cold more intense in December,” KMA official Woo Jin-kyu told The Korea Herald. “Rather than a gradual decrease in temperature levels, the sudden shift from autumn to winter followed by heavy snowfall toward the end of November has made the cold weather feel sharper and more severe.”

Though subject to changes, the KMA added that cold temperatures are anticipated to continue throughout this weekend and into next week. Though a white Christmas isn’t expected this year, average morning lows are expected to drop as low as minus 11 C, while daytime temperatures rise above freezing, at around 1 C to 10 C from Dec. 20 to 26.