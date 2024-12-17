HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation honors charity heroes

HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap (sixth from left, second row), Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun (on Kwon's left) and recipients of this year's HD Hyundai Honor Awards pose during the awarding ceremony at the company's research center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (HD Hyundai)

The HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation held its annual HD Hyundai Honor Awards ceremony on Tuesday, recognizing “citizen heroes” who have selflessly supported those in need.

This year’s grand prize was awarded to the Purme Foundation. Since 2005, Purme has been a driving force in supporting people who live with disabilities. It has supported rehabilitation treatments for over 600,000 children and has operated a smart farm that provides employment opportunities for young adults with developmental disabilities.

The foundation plans to use the prize money of 150 million won ($104,000) to fund new initiatives.

“Over the past 20 years, we have dedicated our efforts to enhancing treatment environments and promoting social inclusion for people with disabilities. Moving forward, we will continue to address their most urgent needs,” said Paik Kyung-hak, an executive director of the Purme Foundation.

The second prize winners, receiving 50 million won each, include the Korean Unwed Mothers Support Network in the organization category, and Kim Byung-rok in the individual category. Kim’s dedication to volunteer work, even under challenging circumstances, was further recognized with the 1% Sharing Award, determined by votes from HD Hyundai employees.

“With the unwavering support of volunteers dedicated to helping those in need, we could take meaningful steps toward a better society,” said HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap, who is also the chair of the foundation.

Established in 2011, the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation was initially funded by Hyundai Oilbank employees who donated 1 percent of their salaries. Later, employees from all HD Hyundai affiliates joined the initiative.