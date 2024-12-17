Arrest warrant issued for ex-Army chief

Gen. Park An-su, former Army chief of staff and martial law commander, attends a National Defense Committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

A military court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Army Gen. Park An-su, formerly Army chief of staff, on charges related to his involvement in impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

The arrest warrant was initially sought by the prosecution's special investigation unit probing Yoon's martial law decree on Sunday.

Park has been suspended from his position as Army chief of staff since Thursday, as the Defense Ministry deemed him unable to perform his duties amid ongoing investigations into his role in the martial law declaration.

The four-star general is accused of leading the martial law command, issuing the decree under his name and discussing the martial law plan with Yoon on the night martial law was declared.

The decree prohibited any form of political activities, including gatherings, protests and demonstrations, as well as the operations of the National Assembly, regional parliaments and political parties.

Park has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation, forgoing his right to defend himself at an arrest warrant hearing.