Popular Korean entertainment shows return with new series

A wave of Korean entertainment show sequels is set to dominate television screens at the end of this year and early next year.

JTBC’s popular entertainment show "Chef & My Fridge," one of the first programs to spotlight chefs in Korea, made a long-anticipated comeback with its first episode on Sunday.

Known for its unique premise -- celebrities' actual refrigerators are brought to the studio, where chefs engage in an intense cook-off using only the ingredients inside -- the show initially aired from 2014 to 2019. At its peak, it logged a 10 percent viewership rating and featured star-studded guests such as K-pop singers G-Dragon and HyunA.

Season two of "Chef & My Fridge" returns after five years, propelled by a renewed interest in cooking shows following the recent success of Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars."

Edward Lee and Choi Kang-rok are new additions to the shows roster of star chefs, alongside returning fan favorites such as Lee Yeon-bok, Kim Hyun-suk, and Kim Poong. The first episode achieved a 5.2 percent viewership rating and garnered positive reviews for its unexpected lineup and new rules, including benefits for newly recruited chefs.