Popular Korean entertainment shows return with new series

Popular Korean entertainment shows return with new seriesBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Dec. 17, 2024 - 14:27
A wave of Korean entertainment show sequels is set to dominate television screens at the end of this year and early next year.
JTBC’s popular entertainment show "Chef & My Fridge," one of the first programs to spotlight chefs in Korea, made a long-anticipated comeback with its first episode on Sunday.
Known for its unique premise -- celebrities' actual refrigerators are brought to the studio, where chefs engage in an intense cook-off using only the ingredients inside -- the show initially aired from 2014 to 2019. At its peak, it logged a 10 percent viewership rating and featured star-studded guests such as K-pop singers G-Dragon and HyunA.
Season two of "Chef & My Fridge" returns after five years, propelled by a renewed interest in cooking shows following the recent success of Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars."
Edward Lee and Choi Kang-rok are new additions to the shows roster of star chefs, alongside returning fan favorites such as Lee Yeon-bok, Kim Hyun-suk, and Kim Poong. The first episode achieved a 5.2 percent viewership rating and garnered positive reviews for its unexpected lineup and new rules, including benefits for newly recruited chefs.
Another highly anticipated return is "Single’s Inferno," which will launch its fourth season on Jan. 14. As one of the first dating reality shows to popularize the genre in Korea, "Single’s Inferno" follows single men and women stranded on a remote island as they navigate romantic connections.
The series has been a massive hit internationally, with the first and second seasons accumulating approximately 6 million total viewing hours each, and the third season surpassing 7 million hours.
Star producer Nah Yung-suk, the mastermind behind iconic shows such as "2 Days & 1 Night" and "New Journey to the West," will return with season three of the hit tvN entertainment show "Earth Arcade" in the first half of 2025.
TvN confirmed, on Dec. 3, that the third season will reunite its beloved cast: Lee Eun-ji, Mimi, Lee Young-ji, and Ahn Yoo-jin. Combining celebrity travelogues and gaming challenges, "Earth Arcade" made waves during its run, ranking first in paid subscription contributions on Tving in July 2022 and earning the title of the most popular entertainment show of 2022, according to a JoyNews 24 survey.
Producer Jung Jong-yeon, known for creating mystery and detective shows, announced the return of Netflix’s hit series "The Devil’s Plan." Season two, slated for release in the second quarter of 2025, will feature an expanded cast and new games developed in collaboration with Jung’s most enthusiastic fans.
Meanwhile, Netflix Korea’s megahit entertainment show "Culinary Class Wars" is also set to return with a second season in late 2025. The cooking competition show, which pits star chefs against underdogs, made history upon its premiere on Sept. 17 by becoming the first Korean entertainment program to rank No. 1 among Netflix’s non-English-language TV shows for three consecutive weeks.
Applications for season two opened on Dec. 3. While details remain under wraps, Netflix said it is "positively considering" bringing back star entrepreneur Paik Jong-won and chef Ahn Sung-jae, the beloved judges from the first season.
