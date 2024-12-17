[Photo News] Hana joins W100b donor club

Hana Financial Group has joined the Community Chest of Korea's 100 billion won ($69.6 million) donation club for the nonprofit's "Hope Sharing Campaign," contributing approximately 113.5 billion won since 2003. This includes 15 billion won donated Tuesday as part of the "2025 Hope Sharing Campaign," which supports underrepresented communities and promotes a sustainable future. In the photo, Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (left) poses with Community Chest of Korea President Kim Byong-joon after the donation at CCK's headquarters in Jung-gu, central Seoul. (Hana Financial Group)