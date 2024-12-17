LX Hausys listed on DJSI Korea for 10th straight year

South Korean building materials company LX Hausys has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Korea for the 10th consecutive year, the company announced Tuesday, making it the only Korean interior company to earn this recognition.

The DJSI, managed by global financial information provider S&P Global, evaluates companies worldwide on their environmental, social and governance performance.

LX Hausys received high scores in key areas such as environmental policies, climate strategies, safety management and information security. Notably, it excelled in greenhouse gas management, reducing emissions by about 6 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to LX. This marks its fifth consecutive year of cutting emissions since 2019.

The company added that it has also maintained its A-grade ESG rating from the Korea ESG Standards Institute for nine consecutive years, a recognition it first achieved in 2016.

“Being listed on the DJSI Korea Index for 10 consecutive years solidifies our leadership in ESG management within the domestic interior industry,” an LX Hausys official said. “We will continue to align our ESG practices with global standards to become a sustainable company recognized both at home and abroad.”