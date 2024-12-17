Seoul Plaza ice rink to reopen Friday

A graphic image of the ice rink to be set up at Seoul Plaza from Friday (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The iconic seasonal ice skating rink at Seoul Plaza is set to reopen Friday and operate until Feb. 9 next year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The city government has opened an ice rink every winter since 2004, except during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rink operates every day -- 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sunday to Friday with hours extended until 11 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays.

The entrance fee has remained unchanged at 1,000 won (70 cents) for 20 years, covering skate rental, a helmet, knee pads and other safety gear. Lockers are available at an additional charge.

The rink is also included among the facilities partnered with the “Discover Seoul Pass,” the city’s official tour pass designed exclusively for foreign visitors. With the pass, international tourists can enjoy free access to the rink.

Additionally, the rink will feature an esports zone until Dec. 31, offering visitors opportunities to experience virtual sports. Located next to the rink, the zone includes virtual reality-based activities such as baseball and tennis.

To heighten the festive atmosphere, various events will run throughout the season, including Christmas carol performances, a New Year's countdown party with a DJ, traditional Lunar New Year activities, puppet shows and weekend entertainment programs, city officials said.