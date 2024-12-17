Home

Oceans minister discusses trade uncertainties with shipping firms

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 17, 2024 - 11:23

    • Link copied

Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries) Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries)

South Korea's oceans minister met with chief executive officers of the country's major shipping companies Tuesday to discuss strategies to address uncertainties in global trade, including potential US policy shifts under the incoming Donald Trump administration.

The meeting, which invited representatives from the top 10 shipping companies, including HMM Co., Pan Ocean Co. and SK Shipping Co., also took place in the wake of lingering geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

During the meeting, the government pledged to bolster its diplomatic efforts to seek closer cooperation with the second Trump administration, set to take office next month, and to promote shared growth with the United States in the maritime industry.

The ministry also vowed to continue its policy efforts to help shipping companies maintain stable operations, including revamping an emergency response fund that can be utilized in contingencies.

The ministry added it plans to arrange a separate meeting with representatives from port and logistics companies on Wednesday to continue related discussions.

"Despite uncertainties surrounding the launch of the second Trump administration scheduled for January, we can overcome challenges in the maritime and logistics sectors if the government, public and private sectors work together," Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung said. (Yonhap)

