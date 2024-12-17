Home

Govt. to front-load 75% of next year's state budget in H1

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 17, 2024 - 11:19

The headquarters of the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Sejong (Ministry of Economy and Finance)

The finance ministry said Tuesday that 75 percent of fiscal spending for 2025 will be allocated for implementation in the first half of the year to better support vulnerable populations.

The Cabinet approved a plan to front-load 431.1 trillion won ($300.2 billion) from next year's total fiscal budget of 574.8 trillion won during the January-June period, according to the ministry.

The spending will primarily focus on assisting low-income and other vulnerable groups, as well as supporting small self-employed businesses, the ministry added.

In addition, the budget prioritizes early allocation for projects requiring swift implementation, such as fostering advanced industries and boosting economic vitality. (Yonhap)

