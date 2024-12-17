Home

Prosecution extends detention of ex-defense chief in martial law probe

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 17, 2024 - 11:13

    • Link copied

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun (Yonhap) Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun (Yonhap)

The detention period of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has been extended until Dec. 28, the prosecution said Tuesday, as he has refused to cooperate in the investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

Kim was put under emergency arrest on Dec. 8 as a key suspect in the martial law-related probe and his legal detention period was set to end 10 days later on Tuesday. The prosecution applied for the extension of his detention period earlier this week and the court approved the request earlier Tuesday.

Under the Criminal Procedure Act, a prosecutor can extend a suspect's detention period once, not exceeding 10 days, with the permission of the court.

The prosecution appears to have extended Kim's detention, as he has refused to testify and the investigation of key figures involved in his case is still ongoing. (Yonhap)

