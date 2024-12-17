Police seek arrest warrant for ex-top military intelligence commander in martial law probe

Most Popular
Police seek arrest warrant for ex-top military intelligence commander in martial law probeBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 17, 2024 - 11:06
Police filed for a court warrant Tuesday to arrest a former chief of the Defense Intelligence Command as part of their widening investigation into the martial law imposition.
Maj. Gen. Noh Sang-won is suspected of drafting the martial law decree that was released after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared the martial law order on Dec. 3 over what he called "anti-state" activities by his political opponents.
Noh was taken into police custody Monday, along with Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, the current intelligence commander, under an emergency arrest.
Noh is known as a close aide to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who has been arrested for allegedly playing a key role in the short-lived martial law imposition.
Police suspect that Noh discussed follow-up actions with Kim after the martial law was lifted by a parliamentary vote. (Yonhap)
