Police seek arrest warrant for ex-top military intelligence commander in martial law probe

Police filed for a court warrant Tuesday to arrest a former chief of the Defense Intelligence Command as part of their widening investigation into the martial law imposition.

Maj. Gen. Noh Sang-won is suspected of drafting the martial law decree that was released after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared the martial law order on Dec. 3 over what he called "anti-state" activities by his political opponents.

Noh was taken into police custody Monday, along with Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, the current intelligence commander, under an emergency arrest.

Noh is known as a close aide to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who has been arrested for allegedly playing a key role in the short-lived martial law imposition.

Police suspect that Noh discussed follow-up actions with Kim after the martial law was lifted by a parliamentary vote. (Yonhap)