US approves possible sale of S. Korea's Navy destroyer improvement program, related elements

This file photo shows Sejong the Great,an Aegis equipped destroyer, during sea trials. (Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.)

The United States has authorized a potential sale to South Korea of a Navy destroyer improvement program and related elements, a government agency said Monday, noting that the proposed sale will help enhance the Asian ally's defense capabilities.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency under the Department of Defense announced that the State Department has made the decision on the potential government-to-government Foreign Military Sale estimated to cost $300 million.

South Korea has made a request to purchase a series of items for a program to improve its KDX-II-class destroyers, including modified MK 99 fire control systems, updated Weapon Direct System software modification, integration, installation, as well as personnel training and training equipment.

"The proposed sale will improve the ROK's capability to perform anti-surface and anti-air warfare missions. The ROK will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense," DSCA said, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

"This upgrade does not provide any additional capabilities, but ensures the ship class remains operationally viable in light of obsolescence issues with current hardware and required software fixes," it added.

DSCA delivered the certification, notifying Congress of the proposed sale earlier in the day as the sale requires congressional endorsement. (Yonhap)