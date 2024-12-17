S. Korea-US alliance is not just between presidents, but between governments, people: State Dept.

The South Korea-US alliance is not just between the two countries' presidents, but one between their governments and between their people, a State Department spokesperson said Monday, stressing that there is no "diminution" in the bilateral partnership in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson, made the remarks amid lingering concerns that Yoon's impeachment could affect policy coordination between Seoul and Washington at a time when security threats continue from North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile programs and its deepening military alignment with Russia.

"There will be no diminution in the alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea," Miller told a press briefing, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"That alliance is not just an alliance between presidents. It is an alliance between governments and an alliance between peoples and our commitment to that alliance remains ironclad," he added.

Miller noted that over the past few weeks, South Korea demonstrated its "democratic resilience."

"That is democratic resilience that was hard worn several decades ago, and we've seen them follow peacefully a process that was laid out by the Republic of Korea's Constitution," he said.

"We are ready to continue to work with the acting president and the government of the Republic of Korea in the same way that we were acting and cooperating with President Yoon."

South Korea's National Assembly impeached Yoon last week over his botched martial law attempt, suspending his presidential duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate or unseat him from office. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken over as acting president. (Yonhap)