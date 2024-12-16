수능영어 1등급 윤현석군의 수능과 토익 비교와 토익 어려운 단어 정리(2)

지난 연재에 이어서 윤현석 군이 토익 문제를 풀면서 어려웠다고 느꼈던 단어 정리를 제공한다.

waive (포기하다)

The company decided to waive the late payment fee.

(회사는 연체료를 면제하기로 결정했습니다.)

be engaged to (약혼하다)

They announced that they are engaged to be married.

(그들은 결혼을 약속했다고 발표했습니다.)

take initiative (선도적으로 이끌다)

She always takes the initiative in group projects.

(그녀는 항상 그룹 프로젝트에서 선도적으로 이끕니다.)

given (considering, ~을 고려하여)

Given the circumstances, we should postpone the event.

(상황을 고려하여, 우리는 행사를 연기해야 합니다.)

human resources department (인사과)

The human resources department is responsible for hiring new employees.

(인사과는 신입 직원 채용을 담당합니다.)

figure (수치)

The sales figures for this quarter exceeded expectations.

(이번 분기의 매출 수치가 기대를 초과했습니다.)

have in common (공통적인)

What do you and your colleagues have in common?

(당신과 동료들은 무엇을 공통적으로 가지고 있나요?)

inaugural (처음의, 취임의)

The company held its inaugural ceremony last week.

(회사는 지난주에 첫 번째 기념식을 열었습니다.)

publication (출간)

Her first novel is scheduled for publication next month.

(그녀의 첫 소설은 다음 달에 출간될 예정입니다.)

function (모임=gathering) cf. 기능

The annual company function will be held at the downtown hotel.

(연례 회사 모임은 시내 호텔에서 열릴 것입니다.)

shift employee (교대 근무자)

Shift employees are required to clock in and out for their shifts.

(교대 근무자들은 출퇴근 시간을 기록해야 합니다.)

capacity (직업, 역할= role) cf. 수용능력

He works in the capacity of a financial advisor.

(그는 금융 상담사로 일하고 있습니다.)

cover letter (자소서)

Please attach your cover letter with your resume.

(이력서와 함께 자기소개서를 첨부해 주세요.)

transcript (대본 & 성적표)

The interviewer asked for a copy of the transcript.

(면접관은 대본 사본을 요청했습니다.)

resume (이력서) cf. curriculum vitai(영국영어: 긴 이력서)

Your resume should highlight your key skills and achievements.

(이력서는 주요 기술과 성과를 강조해야 합니다.)

job opening (공석)

There’s a job opening in the marketing department.

(마케팅 부서에 공석이 있습니다.)

regular client (단골 손님)

She is one of our regular clients at the boutique.

(그녀는 우리 부티크의 단골 손님 중 한 명입니다.)

host (주최하다)

The city will host an international trade fair next year.

(그 도시는 내년에 국제 무역 박람회를 주최할 예정입니다.)

candid (솔직한)

She gave a candid answer during the interview.

(그녀는 인터뷰 중 솔직한 답변을 했습니다.)

voucher (상품권)

You can redeem this voucher for a free drink at the café.

(이 상품권으로 카페에서 무료 음료를 받을 수 있습니다.)

imminent (임박한)

The storm’s arrival is imminent, so take precautions.

(폭풍이 임박했으니 대비하세요.)

solicit (요청하다)

The organization is soliciting donations for its new project.

(그 단체는 새 프로젝트를 위해 기부를 요청하고 있습니다.)

withhold (내지 않다)

The company decided to withhold bonuses this year.

(회사는 올해 보너스를 지급하지 않기로 결정했습니다.)