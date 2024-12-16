[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈크기, 규모, 강도의 증가〉

1. annex [ǽneks] 합병하다

an(ad, to의 뜻)+nex(connection의 -nection과 같은 어원으로 ‘묶는다’는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. 특히 한 국가가 다른 국가를 병합한다는 뜻을 지닌다. 본 건물에 딸린 ‘부속 건물’을 일컫기도 한다.

Japan prefers to think of its invasion and colonization of Korea as an annexation.

일본은 조선 침략과 식민화를 합병으로 생각하고 싶어 한다.

● 교회는 청년부 예배를 위한 별관을 건축 중이다.

The church was in the process of building an annex for its youth services.

2. bolster [bóulstər] 북돋우다

원통형으로 생긴 베개나 쿠션을 bolster라고 하는데, 그런 베개나 쿠션을 넣어 받치듯 강화하거나 증강하는 것을 일컫기도 한다.

Contrary to all the negative stereotypes, a new study shows how immigrants bolster the local economy.

기존의 판에 박힌 부정적인 생각들과 반대로 새 연구는 이민자가 지역 경제에 얼마나 도움이 되는지 보여준다.

● 긍정적인 경제 지표들이 소비자 신뢰를 증진하는 데 도움이 되었다.

Positive economic indicators helped to bolster consumer confidence.

3. compound [kɑ́mpaund] 악화시키다, 복리

com(together)+pound(put)로 구성된 단어로 ‘섞다’라는 뜻에서 유래했다. 금융에서 compound interest는 ‘복리’를 뜻하고, ‘문제를 더 심각하게 하다’, ‘악화시키다’라는 뜻도 있다. put together라는 어원과는 무관한 compound도 있는데, military compound(군사기지)가 그 예다. 이 때는 주변으로부터 차단된 장소나 시설을 의미한다.

The compound interest that accrued in his savings account was not able to keep pace with inflation.

그의 예금계좌에 붙는 복리도 인플레이션의 속도를 따라 갈 수 없었다.

● 출산율 저하 문제는 사교육비 증가로 인해 더욱 악화되고 있다.

The problem of low birth rate is being compounded by increasing cost for private education.

4. culminate [kʌ́lmənèit] 절정에 달하다, 최후를 장식하다

‘기둥’이라는 뜻을 지닌 column과 어원이 같으며, ‘가장 높은 곳’, ‘정상’이 기본 뜻이다. 사건 전개나 개인의 경력에서 곧 내리막이 뒤따르는 ‘절정’을 일컫기도 한다.

His three gold medals at this year's world championships seemed to be the perfect culmination of a long career and the perfect time for him to retire.

올해 월드챔피언십에서 3개의 금메달을 딴 것이 그의 오랜 선수생활의 정점이자 은퇴를 해야 할 완벽한 시점인 것 같다.

● 그 출판사의 30주년 기념 행사는 베스트셀러 작가의 강연으로 대단원의 막을 내렸다.

The publishing company’s 30th anniversary celebration culminated in a lecture by the best-selling author.

5. rev [rév] 엔진 속도를 향상시키다, 좋게 만들다

‘혁명’이라는 뜻 외에 ‘회전한다’는 의미가 있는 revolution의 준말이다. 자동차 엔진을 개량해서 회전 수를 높이는 것을 rev up이라고 하는데, 비유적으로 ‘더 좋게 만들거나 활성화한다’는 의미로 쓰인다.

When the soft drink company introduced a big-budget advertising campaign, its competitors had no choice but to rev up their spending as well.

그 음료 업체가 대규모 예산을 투입한 광고를 시작하자 경쟁사들도 지출을 똑같이 강화할 수밖에 없었다.

● 매일 유산소 운동을 하는 것은 신진대사를 증진시키는 데 좋다.

Doing aerobic exercise every day is good for revving up your metabolism.

6. saturate [sǽtʃərèit] 포화시키다

satisfy와 어원이 같은 단어로, ‘물에 흠뻑 젖다’, ‘어떤 것으로 가득 채우다’라는 의미에서 유래하여 특히 시장이 포화된 것을 일컫는다.

Korean networks saturate their programming with predictable dramas and should consider adding some fresh alternative programs.

한국의 방송 편성은 뻔한 드라마들로 채워져 있는데 좀 더 신선한 대체 프로그램을 추가해야 한다.

● 시장은 포화인 것 같지만 비즈니스 기회는 언제나 있다.

The market seems saturated, but there are always more business opportunities.

〈자극, 촉진, 회복〉

1. elicit [ilísit] 끌어내다

e(ex)+licit(delicious의 -licious와 같은 어원으로 ‘유혹하다’라는 뜻)로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘끌어내다’가 기본 뜻이고, ‘반응을 이끌어내다’, ‘정보를 얻다’라는 의미로 쓰인다.

The guitarist's performance was so spectacular that it elicited a standing ovation from the crowd.

그 기타 연주자의 공연은 너무 훌륭해서 관중의 기립 박수를 이끌어냈다.

● 여론 조사원은 의도적으로 긍정적인 답을 끌어낼 수 있는 질문들로 시작했다.

The surveyor intentionally started with questions that would likely elicit a positive response.