[LLG] Lights, camera, annyeong: How comedian brought Korean dialogue to Nollywood

The movie poster for "My Sunshine," a bold fusion of Nigerian culture and Korean drama influences, showcases a cast of Nollywood stars. (Kemi “Kemz Mama” Ikuseedun)

Her debut film, "My Sunshine," is a high school-based romance that blends the emotional charm of a classic K-drama with the vibrant culture of Nigeria. Released on YouTube in October, the movie has racked up over 1 million views so far, gaining attention from both Korean and Nigerian audiences.

Kemi Ikuseedun, better known as "Kemz Mama," is a Nigerian actor, comedian and content creator who turned her love for Korean drama into a groundbreaking project.

Nigerian actor, comedian and content creator Kemi Ikuseedun, better known as "Kemz Mama," wrote, produced and starred in "My Sunshine." (Kemi “Kemz Mama” Ikuseedun)

Although "My Sunshine" had primarily aimed for Nigerian audiences, Ikuseedun was thrilled to see it gain attention in Korea. “I’ve seen reactions from Koreans on YouTube and TikTok, and they’ve been so supportive,” she said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

“This project was about celebrating Korean culture while also telling a story that felt Nigerian,” said Ikuseedun, who wrote, produced and starred in the film. “Hearing Koreans appreciate that effort was the best reward.”

The film’s warm reception in Korea stood in contrast to some of the feedback it received at home in Nigeria. While many Nigerians, especially K-drama fans, embraced the movie, others criticized it for leaning too heavily on Korean elements.

“Some people said I should’ve just made a fully Nigerian movie,” she shared. “But for me, this was about merging two cultures I love. Why not mix the two?”

Love story with K-drama roots

Ikuseedun’s first encounter with K-dramas was the 2007 series “Boys Over Flowers,” the story of an ordinary girl who becomes entangled with a group of wealthy high school boys, eventually falling in love with one of them.

“It made me fall in love with the way Koreans tell stories -- so emotional, so pure. I wanted to bring that same feeling to audiences in Nigeria,” Ikuseedun said.

Following her passion for Korean content, the actor started experimenting with Korean-inspired skits on her social media channels. The positive response encouraged her to dream bigger. “I’d always loved the name 'My Sunshine,' and I thought, why not turn it into something more? That’s how the journey began.”

”My Sunshine” follows Charis Benson -- portrayed by Ikuseedun -- who is a Nigerian Korean student at a Korean school in Nigeria, where the cultures and languages of Korean, English and Yoruba intersect. Amid this unique environment, she becomes entangled in a love triangle of her own with her crush Gerald and his jealous ex, Yewande, leading to a dramatic prom night.

“These days, a lot of movies feel so heavy and complicated,” she said. “But I wanted to go back to something simple -- the kind of love story where you just sit back, enjoy and feel good. That’s what K-dramas do so well.”

The film takes viewers into a world where two languages -- Korean and English -- mix seamlessly, blending emotional moments that will feel familiar to K-drama fans with the cultural richness of Nigeria.

Ikuseedun also ensured the film celebrates her own West African culture, using Yoruba dialogue alongside Korean phrases. “It wasn’t about abandoning Nigerian culture,” she explained. “It was about merging the two worlds in a way that felt natural.”