'Namib' marks return of Ko Hyun-jung to small screen

Ko Hyun-jung, renowned for her performances in iconic series such as "The Great Queen Seondeok" and "Sandglass," is returning to TV with the Genie TV original drama "Namib."

In "Namib," Ko takes on the role of Su-hyun, a celebrity recruiter with a disabled son. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she is abruptly fired from her job and crosses paths with long-time trainee Jin-woo, played by Ryeoun.

When asked what inspired him to cast Ko, director Kang Min-gu emphasized her unmatched charisma.

"I was looking for an actor who exudes natural charisma. Su-hyun is a character brimming with charisma, portrayed as a star producer. When we think of Ko's characters, they tend to be intense and radiate a powerful aura," Kang said during a press conference in Sindorim, Seoul, on Monday.

Addressing speculation about whether Ko’s personal life — including her highly publicized marriage and divorce from Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin — played a role in casting her as a successful woman facing misfortunes, Kang dismissed the notion.

"Ko's personal life wasn’t considered at all in this context," Kang said.

"When I first envisioned the character, Ko immediately came to mind as the strongest choice. I felt that she was perfectly suited to express delicacy through charisma. That’s why I approached her with the role, and it seems that she also felt this character could be a powerful opportunity for her to return to acting after several years."

Ko was unable to attend the press conference due to health issues.

Co-star Yoon Sang-hyun, known for his roles in the hit series "Secret Garden" and "I Can Hear Your Voice," shared his thoughts on working with Ko. "It was my first time acting with her, and she made things very comfortable on set, helping me perform well. She loves comedic acting so much that I ended up teaching her a lot about it. Since I’m a bit more skilled in comedy, I provided some guidance," said Yoon, who plays Su-hyun’s husband.

The 12-part series "Namib" will air Mondays and Tuesdays starting Dec. 23 on Genie TV and ENA.