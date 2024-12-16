[Herald Gallery] Shower Thought in Purple

The solo exhibition "Lucid Dreams" by artist JinHan Lee (born 1982) is on display at Gallery Hyundai in Jongno-gu, Seoul, until Dec. 22. This exhibition offers a comprehensive overview of the artist's work over the past 15 years, reflecting both his time living in the UK and his return to Korea.

Featuring paintings that navigate the realms of abstraction and figuration, the exhibition captures the artist's intimate experiences and universal emotions. Motifs such as feet, the sun and moon, and love are explored through variations and expansions on the canvas, illuminating Lee’s distinctive artistic vision.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION