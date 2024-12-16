Bitcoin soars to new record on 'Santa rally'

Riding on an unprecedented global rally, the price of cryptocurrency bitcoin reached another historic milestone on local exchanges Monday, surpassing the 150 million won ($104,493) mark for the first time.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, topped its previous all-time peak and soared to a new record high of 152 million won on Upbit, the largest exchange in Korea on Monday. After peaking, the price slightly retreated to 150 million won as of 2 p.m. A similar price movement was shown on the country’s second-largest crypto exchange Bithumb.

The surge comes less than 50 days after the crypto surpassed the 100 million won mark on Oct. 29. The digital currency has been on a global rally, with the trading price hitting up to $106,500 on the Coinbase exchange, after US President-elect Donald Trump firmly embraced bitcoin, suggesting he plans to create a bitcoin strategic reserve.

The price of bitcoin plunged from 130 million won to 88 million won on local exchanges when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Dec. 3, as investors pressured by heightened political volatility dumped their crypto assets.

With the dip, the "kimchi premium" for bitcoin, referring to the higher prices of cryptocurrencies in Korea compared to international markets due to the country's closed trading environment, inverted to around minus 30 percent, but the price soon recovered.

Though there were projections that the prices of major cryptocurrencies could sharply rise in Korea and strengthen the kimchi premium, after the National Assembly passed the motion to impeach Yoon on Saturday, prices have been on a similar track in and out of Korea.

"As the impeachment had been expected by the market, its impact had already been priced on bitcoin. The price, instead, has been moving in accordance with global trading," an official from a local exchange said.

Other alternative “kimchi coins,” such as Kaia, formed through the merger of platforms launched by Korean tech giants Line and Kakao, and Bora, affiliated with Kakao Games, experienced a price surge following the National Assembly's decision. The coins gained prices by over 10 percent but the demands quickly lost the steam in the following days.

“Alternative coins could display sharper fluctuations because the transaction volume is much lower,” the official said.

While a total of 1.16 trillion won worth of bitcoin was traded on Upbit and Bithumb in the past 24 hours as of 2 p.m. Monday, the transaction volume of Kaia stood at 46 billion won. The combined 24-hour trading volume for Bora amounted to less than 600 billion won.